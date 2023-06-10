Henry helps give nine-year-old a day she will never forget

On Thursday, nine-year-old Kennedy had a day she will never forget, thanks to the Washington Commanders and former Clemson defensive end KJ Henry.

Kennedy, a Clemson and Commanders superfan, has battled leukemia since May 2021. She recently finished her leukemia treatment and is currently in maintenance phase.

As a way of celebrating, Kennedy spent Thursday at the Commanders’ practice, where she was able to meet all of the players and staff, including her favorite player — Henry, who was drafted out of Clemson by the Commanders in the fifth round of this year’s draft.

The Commanders posted a great video on Twitter showing Kennedy’s day with the team and Henry, who helped make the day a very special one for her.

Check out the cool video below:

Commanders and @ClemsonFB superfan Kennedy recently finished her leukemia treatment To celebrate, she spent the day at practice and met her favorite player @thekjhenry 💛 pic.twitter.com/yRXqVS36f9 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 9, 2023

We had 9 year old Kennedy at @Commanders practice yesterday. Kennedy has battled leukemia since May 21' and is currently in maintenance phase. She participated in practice & met all the players & staff to include her favorite @thekjhenry. A day she will never forget.❤️🎗#HTTC pic.twitter.com/GOPUVj42dD — Hogfarmers Charitable Foundation (@TheHogfarmers) June 9, 2023

–Photo for this article courtesy of Hogfarmers Charitable Foundation on Twitter