Lone Star State OL, Swinney Camper announces Clemson offer

A standout offensive lineman from the Lone Star State announced an offer from Clemson on Saturday.

Trinity Christian Academy (Addison, Texas) offensive tackle Jaylan Beckley reported the offer via social media Saturday afternoon after working out at the Dabo Swinney Camp on Saturday morning.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound rising junior in the 2025 class has also received offers from Georgia and LSU in June to go with other offers from Duke, Mississippi State, Memphis and Houston.

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class. Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class. Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

