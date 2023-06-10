Swinney Camp Notebook: Day Two, Afternoon Session

The Clemson Insider was on hand for day two of the three-day Dabo Swinney Football Camp on Saturday, June 10. Here are notes and observations from throughout the second afternoon session.
- The headliner of the afternoon session was 2025 four-star Houston County (GA) quarterback Antwann Hill. The Peach State native showed good movement and flashes of being an elite passer throughout the session. Clemson has extended offers to two quarterbacks in the class of 2025, but Hill would be a prime candidate if the Tigers were to extend another.
- Hill was the headliner, but 2024 Dorman (SC) quarterback Riley Scruggs turned heads with his performance. Every throw he made was on the money and drew the attention of head coach Dabo Swinney, offensive coordinator Garrett Riley and even former Clemson star Tajh Boyd. It’s shocking that he holds no Division I offers, but showcasing his skills at Dorman this season should help.
- 2025 four-star Monroe (NC) ATH Jordan Young was in attendance, but did not participate in drills. His leg was wrapped and iced from the start of drills, so most of his time was spent doing stationary hand drills with the defensive backs.
- 2025 First Baptist Academy (FL) defensive back Logan Bartley was in the same boat as Young. He did not appear to participate in drills, but spent most of his time working alongside Young. Ole Miss is the lone Division I offer held by Bartley.
- A pair of Withrow (OH) teammates, 2025 three-star wide receiver Quintin Simmons Jr. and 2026 receiver Chris Henry Jr., stole the show as far as receivers are concerned. Both were in attendance this morning, but did not participate in workouts. Henry is definitely a name to monitor down the road.
- 2026 South Garner (NC) offensive tackle Ekene Ogboko worked out for coaches during the afternoon session. He looked impressive throughout the day and showed fluid movement throughout every drill. His power was his most impressive quality, however, as he nearly knocked the shoes off of some of his campmates.
- 2027 Jefferson (GA) linebacker Max Brown, the younger brother of Clemson commit Sammy Brown, once again stole the show at linebacker. He held numerous conversations with Swinney and defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin. The relationship here is already great for obvious reasons, but this will be a name to monitor in a few years.
