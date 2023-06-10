Swinney Camp Notebook: Day Two, Morning Session

The Clemson Insider was on hand for day two of the three-day Dabo Swinney Football Camp on Saturday, June 10. Here are notes and observations from throughout the second morning session.

A trio of 2025 defensive linemen highlighted the Saturday morning session: Five-star Maury (VA) edge rusher Ari Watford, four-star Greene Central (NC) lineman Isaiah Campbell and four-star Prince Avenue Christian (GA) defensive tackle Christian Garrett.

Watford and Campbell already hold offers from the Tigers and showed why on Saturday. They both showed a high level of agility and quickness coupled with elite physicality. Watford had multiple conversations with incoming freshman defensive lineman Peter Woods, who was heading one of the day’s drills.

Greene was one of the more impressive linemen of the day. For a guy at 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, Greene showed elite quickness and speed. He was also the most powerful of any defensive tackle in attendance. He doesn’t hold a Clemson offer at this point, but picked up eight Division I offers in the last two months.

2025 four-star running back Gideon Davidson was back on the field and working out during the morning session. From the first rep of the first drill, he showed why he is a priority target for the Tigers. He was a step faster, more agile and stronger than any other running back in attendance.

Another 2025 running back, Belton-Honea Path’s (SC) Marquise Henderson showed flashes today. A three-star, Henderson holds eight Division I offers, including a few ACC programs. The in-state back was one of the most impressive backs in attendance on Saturday.

A pair of highly coveted 2025 offensive linemen worked out today: Buford (GA) four-star Brayden Jacobs and Trinity Christian Academy (TX) tackle Jaylan Beckley.

Jacobs, who holds a Clemson offer and participated in Friday’s sessions, looked impressive once again. His fluidity for a guy standing at 6-foot-7, 310 pounds is extremely impressive to watch. I think Clemson is in good standing here, especially if Jacobs is working out throughout the entire weekend.

Beckley was in attendance yesterday, but did not participate in any drills until today. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound tackle has only played football for one year, but showcased elite burst for a guy his size. He has picked up offers from six Division I programs, including SEC powerhouses Georgia and LSU in the last week.

A pair of Withrow (OH) wide receivers were among the top players not working out on Saturday. 2025 three-star Quintin Simmons Jr. holds 16 offers, including a handful of Power Five programs.

The other Buckeye State native in attendance was 2026 receiver Chris Henry Jr., who is the adopted son of former NFL star Adam “Pacman” Jones. Henry already holds 26 offers, including some of the best programs in the country. Clemson is definitely in on this recruitment, although any potential offer will not come until next summer.

2027 Jefferson (GA) linebacker Max Brown was working out again this morning. His brother, Sammy, is already a five-star Clemson commit, but the younger Brown is just as talented. He looks extremely impressive for a player his age. You have to believe his name is one already on the radar of Clemson coaches.

West Charlotte (NC) wide receiver K.D. Smith was a pleasant surprise on Saturday. Standing at 5-foot-9, 170 pounds, Smith was one of the quicker receivers in attendance, but also showcased good hands. He has received interest from a handful of Division I programs, but does not appear to have an offer at this point.

2024 Weddington (NC) tight end Brooks Mauk was impressive during the morning workouts. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound tight end was smooth as a route runner and showed solid hands as a pass-catcher. He has previously called playing at Clemson “a dream” and the Tigers have been in contact with him. Not sure the interest level here, but definitely a name to know as a Tiger fan. His father, JJ Mauk, played high school football at Pelham (AL) with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, hence the connection.

