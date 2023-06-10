Two Tigers listed among ACC Heisman Trophy contenders

With the offseason in full swing and the 2023 college football season looming closer, Clemson’s offense is continuing to garner preseason hype under first-year offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Garrett Riley.

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik and running back Will Shipley were both listed among the top five Heisman Trophy contenders in the ACC ahead of the 2023 season by On3 Sports National College Football Columnist Jesse Simonton earlier this week.

Klubnik was one of four quarterbacks included in the rankings, coming in at the No. 4 spot behind ACC Player of the Year Drake Maye, Florida State’s Jordan Travis and Notre Dame’s Sam Hartman, who rounded out Simonton’s top 3 ACC Heisman contenders.

“This is a classic example of upside + positional value + team expectations = potential Heisman Trophy shortlist candidate. Cade Klubnick has limited experience, and the former 5-star recruit ran hot and cold during his short run as a starter for the Tigers. But he has immense talent, and there’s optimism his true potential will shine through under new OC Garrett Riley. “Klubnik led Clemson to a blowout win over North Carolina in the ACC Championship (20 of 24 for 279 yards and two total touchdowns) but then struggled to throw the ball into tight windows against Tennessee in a loss in the Orange Bowl (just 55.6 completion percentage, 5.9 per attempt with two picks). If he can help lead a resurgent Tigers offense back to the ACC Championship, then he’ll be among the contenders for a NYC invite.”

Shipley on the other hand, was the lone ACC running back included in the rankings, rounding out the top 5 in the fifth slot.

“Yes, this is a major long shot, especially since a tailback hasn’t won the Heisman Trophy since 2015. But what if Cade Klubnik is just fine in Year 2 and Garrett Riley opts to lean on a dynamic veteran tailback? “Despite playing in a sandbox offense last season, Shipley returns as the ACC’s leading rusher in both yards (1,182) and touchdowns (15), and he should have even more room to operate in Riley’s Air Raid scheme. Shipley had 38 receptions in 2022, but he stands to be a more integral component of the passing game this fall, too. “If Shipley can muster something akin to 2,000 total yards and 25 touchdowns on a team that’s in the hunt for a playoff spot come December, then he’ll be among those mentioned in Heisman conversations.”

Clemson opens up the 2023 season on the road at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. against the Duke Blue Devils. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. on Monday, September 4, on ESPN.