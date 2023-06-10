Where is Clemson in this preseason AP Poll projection?

Before the 2022 college football season, Clemson was No. 4 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll.

Where will the Tigers be in this year’s preseason AP Top 25?

College Football News this week released its AP Poll Top 25 preseason projection for 2023, and they see the Tigers starting off outside the top 10 at No. 11.

College Football News’ projection unsurprisingly has two-time defending national champion Georgia at No. 1, followed by Michigan at No. 2, Alabama at No. 3, Ohio State at No. 4 and Southern Cal at No. 5. LSU, Florida State, Penn State, Tennessee and Notre Dame round out the top 10 of College Football News’ preseason AP Poll projection, in that order.

North Carolina (No. 21) is the only ACC team besides Clemson and FSU in the preseason AP Poll projection, while the Tigers’ in-state rival, South Carolina, is No. 23 in the projection.

Clemson (11-3, 9-0 ACC) was No. 13 in the final AP Top 25 rankings last season.

The actual 2023 preseason AP Top 25 will be released in mid-August.

The Tigers open the 2023 season against Duke on Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 4) at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.