2024 commit shares video from visit, attends camp

Clemson football’s recruiting is on a tear since official visit weekend. The Tigers secured three massive 2024 commitments in linebacker Sammy Brown as well as wide receivers TJ Moore and Bryant Wesco. Leading up to the big additions, Clemson commits teased there was good news on the way.

One of the most vocal is 2024 commit, running back David Eziomume. The Georgia native celebrated the news alongside the Tiger faithful on Twitter after productive official visits. Eziomume recently shared a video of him singing during the weekend festivities.

Whether Eziomume’s singing played a part in the commitments is unconfirmed, but the weekend spent recruiting fellow 2024 players turned into immediate success. Eziomume isn’t done yet, though. During the three-day Dabo Swinney Camp, he made an appearance, continuing his recruiting efforts to boost the Clemson program for years to come.

2024 four-star North Cobb (GA) and Clemson running back commit David Eziomume (@EziomumeDaee) in town to catch some camp action. pic.twitter.com/rz1AWQznCa — DJ Cadden (@dj_cadden) June 10, 2023

The Tigers’ recruiting philosophy is working, and the additional help from Eziomume and other commits is an important cog in the Clemson machine.