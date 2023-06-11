2025 WR announces offer after camp weekend

The three-day Dabo Swinney Camp featured some big talent at wide receiver. None stood out more than 2025 four-star Cortez Mills. The Florida native displayed elite route-running and now his showcase earned him an offer from the Tigers.

Mills announced on Twitter that he has received an offer from Clemson. He now lists 21 Division 1 offers.

During his time at camp, he spent a lot of time interacting with wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham and Swinney himself, so it’s no surprise the Tigers extended the offer. Clemson will be competing with Mills’ in-state schools like Florida State and Miami. Considering the recent run of receiver commitments, Mills would be another huge addition for Grisham’s unit.

