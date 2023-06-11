Clemson pro pegged as under-radar player who can soar in '23

Football

By June 11, 2023 7:22 pm

A national outlet believes this former Clemson standout can blossom into a star during the upcoming NFL season.

CBS Sports recently published a list of under-the-radar NFC players who can soar in 2023, naming players who “are already good and can transform to elite at their respective position, or they can finally have the breakout season their teams are expecting.”

CBS Sports pegged former Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell among those players with the potential to make themselves “household names” before the 2023 campaign is over.

Here’s what CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr wrote about Terrell, who is entering his fourth season with the Atlanta Falcons after being selected by the franchise with the 16th overall pick in the 2020 draft:

“Already one of the underrated cornerbacks in the NFL, Terrell already earned a Second Team All-Pro selection in his first three years in the league. Terrell had only 47 tackles with no interceptions last season, and his coverage numbers were worse.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images 

