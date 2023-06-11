Clemson pro pegged as under-radar player who can soar in '23

A national outlet believes this former Clemson standout can blossom into a star during the upcoming NFL season.

CBS Sports recently published a list of under-the-radar NFC players who can soar in 2023, naming players who “are already good and can transform to elite at their respective position, or they can finally have the breakout season their teams are expecting.”

CBS Sports pegged former Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell among those players with the potential to make themselves “household names” before the 2023 campaign is over.

Here’s what CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr wrote about Terrell, who is entering his fourth season with the Atlanta Falcons after being selected by the franchise with the 16th overall pick in the 2020 draft:

“Already one of the underrated cornerbacks in the NFL, Terrell already earned a Second Team All-Pro selection in his first three years in the league. Terrell had only 47 tackles with no interceptions last season, and his coverage numbers were worse.

“Opposing quarterbacks had a 100.6 passer rating targeting Terrell, who allowed nine touchdowns last season. While Terrell allowed 55.7% of his passes thrown his way to be caught, expect those numbers to significantly decrease in 2023 (Terrell allowed a 43.9 passer rating in 2021).” Terrell has tallied 202 tackles, 32 passes defended, four interceptions, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 44 career NFL games (all starts). Atlanta picked up Terrell’s fifth-year option in late April, keeping him in a Falcons uniform and off the free agent market until after the 2024 season. Pro Football Network and Pro Football Focus both recently ranked Terrell as the 12th-best cornerback in the league ahead of the 2023 season.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

