Former Clemson forward hoping to show off toughness ahead of NBA Draft

After turning heads in NBA G League workouts earlier this spring, former Clemson forward Hunter Tyson is hoping to continue impressing teams ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft later this month.

Tyson was one of eight players called up from the G League Elite Camp to the NBA Draft Combine back in May after putting together quite the performance on the court. The 6-foot-8, 217-pound forward tallied 22 points, eight rebounds, two steals, one block and one assist over the course of two games while tying for top marks in the 3-point drill after going 18-for-25 from the NBA line.

Tyson spoke with the media following his Pre-Draft workout with the Indiana Pacers on Thursday and shared what he hopes to achieve and show teams before the NBA Draft on June 22.

“Just my competitive spirit, toughness, ability to shoot the ball, athleticism, willingness to defend, among other things,” Tyson said on Thursday.

That very competitive spirit, coupled with his stellar ability to shoot the ball, is what made Tyson a staple in the Tigers’ lineup over his five-year career at Clemson, going from averaging 1.5 points per game his freshman year to an impressive 15.5 points per game in his final season.

“I think I’ll be a guy who comes in and plays with a lot of toughness, not scared to stick his nose in there and try and rebound as well as space the floor,” the former Tiger said regarding what role he sees himself in at the next level. “Just try and space the floor for the playmakers to have more space and then kick it out to me and knock down open shots.”

As for what he feels he’s done to impress teams already, Tyson believes his grit and ability to take advantage of every opportunity he’s given is what has set him apart from other players throughout the pre-draft process.

“Man, I’ve just gone out there and tried to play my game and played hard every opportunity I’ve been blessed with,” Tyson said. “I’m going to just keep doing that.”

