Hopkins dethroned as top remaining NFL free agent

The Arizona Cardinals released wide receiver Deandre Hopkins and ever since, he’s been the most coveted free agent heading into the 2023 season. The 31-year-old still has plenty left in the tank after five All-Pro seasons during his early career.

While teams continue to lobby themselves for Hopkins’ talent, another releasing dethroned the former Clemson standout as the best free agent remaining. The Minnesota Vikings released running back Dalvin Cook, sending him onto the open market. ESPN released its rankings for top remaining free agents, and Cook took the top spot over Hopkins, who sat at No. 2. Matt Bowen detailed the value Hopkins can bring to a team.

A savvy route runner, Hopkins can attack the leverage and cushion of defensive backs, using his body control to separate. He can lean on his upper-tier coverage awareness to manipulate zone schemes and find open grass. Despite declining third-level speed at this stage of his career, Hopkins can move the chains from various alignments and isolate in scoring position, logging 39 red zone touchdown receptions in his career. He would be a good fit for a contending team and can upgrade just about any wide receiver room in the league.

Cook, a fellow ACC product from Florida State, was a 1,000-yard rusher in 2022, and his age also plays a factor. While running backs have shorter shelf lives, Cook maintains his success at 28, three years younger than Hopkins. Regardless of the rankings, both will be heavily sought for, and Hopkins can take a contender’s receiving core to the next level even if it’s not as the main target.

