Is this team the best option for Hopkins? Former NFL star weighs in

Is this NFL team the best option for DeAndre Hopkins?

The former Clemson star receiver is set for a free agent visit with the Tennessee Titans, and Keyshawn Johnson recently joined NFL Live to discuss the possibility of Hopkins signing with the Titans.

Johnson, the former Super Bowl champion and three-time Pro Bowl receiver who is currently an ESPN NFL analyst, questioned if Tennessee would be the best destination for Hopkins after departing from the Arizona Cardinals.

“Just like Adam (Schefter) said, they certainly could use DeAndre Hopkins,” Johnson said. “They have Treylon Burks. We don’t know if he’ll stay healthy all season long. He’s been in and out of the lineup throughout his career thus far. And then when you look at (Nick) Westbrook-Ikhine, what is that really? When you add a guy like DeAndre Hopkins to the mix, it certainly helps your passing game.

“But if I’m DeAndre Hopkins, do I really want to be in a run-first type offense at this stage of my career when I’m chasing a Super Bowl-type title? Do I really want to be with that type of team? Yeah, I can bring veteran leadership, I may be able to maximize my earnings. But I think there’s a few teams that’s out there that probably fits him better. It’s probably going to come down to money for him as it looks right now.”

Hopkins is also set to visit with the New England Patriots following his visit with the Titans.

Hopkins was released by the Cardinals on May 26, thus becoming a free agent and enabling him to sign with any team he chooses.

The five-time All-Pro posted 221 receptions for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns across his three seasons in Arizona.

You can also hear ESPN’s Schefter talk about the possibility of Hopkins linking up with the Titans in the following video:

