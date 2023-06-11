Swinney Camp Notebook: Day Three, Morning Session

The Clemson Insider was on hand for day three of the three-day Dabo Swinney Football Camp on Sunday, June 11. Here are notes and observations from throughout the final morning session.

The campers battled some rain Sunday morning but that didn’t slow things down.

While not working out, recent Clemson commit and five-star linebacker Sammy Brown was in the building on Sunday. His younger brother, Max, was in town all weekend, but it was good to see the elder Brown in town again.

Speaking of the younger Brown brother, he once again showcased his abilities. He was the best linebacker in attendance today and received a lot of love from defensive coordinator Wesley Goodwin. You will be hearing this name a lot over next few years.

2025 four-star Grimsley (NC) edge rusher Bryce Davis was a participant in Sunday’s session. Davis already holds an offer from the Tigers and previously visited Clemson in April. As far as his work on the field, the 6-foot-4, 230-pound pass rusher looked impressive. His agility combined with the power of a defensive lineman is something that any coach wants to see.

2025 four-star Homestead (FL) wide receiver Cortez Mills was in town for the morning session. He received a lot of love from wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham beforehand and received coaching from Grisham and head coach Dabo Swinney throughout the morning. He showcased elite route running skills and was easily the best receiver in the house.

It was a good morning for 2024 Greenville (SC) quarterback Zachary Pickelsimer. He was one of the best quarterbacks in attendance and made a lot of impressive throws throughout the session.

