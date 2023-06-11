What They Are Saying: Player reactions to Clemson camp experience

The 2023 Dabo Swinney Football Camp wrapped up Sunday, the final day of this weekend’s three-day camp.

Another year of the Swinney Camp has come and gone, and like always, the camp was a big hit with campers who had the chance to work out and interact with Clemson coaches and players while learning more about the game of football and getting better at their craft.

Many of the players in attendance for this weekend’s camps took to social media after their workouts with reactions from their trip to Tiger Town for the Swinney Camp.

Check out what some had to say on Twitter about their Clemson camp experience:

Had a great time at Clemson yesterday during my unofficial visit. Camp session with @Coach_Grisham was fun too. @PalmettoFBall @JRashadWest @ShaqHarris_86 pic.twitter.com/LzFR3IqcG5 — Adonis Moise (@adonis_moise) June 11, 2023

Had a great camp today at Clemson! Worked some WR! Thank you for a great camp and the knowledge you guys shared that will help my game and craft! @ClemsonFB @coachmcrist pic.twitter.com/KEjHPF3x6g — Landen Clark (@_landenclark) June 10, 2023

Had a great time at Clemson University for the Dabo Swinney 3-day camp. Grateful to have been coached by some amazing running back coaches, who gave me a lot of input on my game.🙏🙏 @blockknox1 @CJSPILLER @10Deandre @CoachNCopas pic.twitter.com/par42KW78u — Adrian Cruz (@AdrianCruz233) June 11, 2023

Clemson football camp is such a fantastic camp and I am so thankful for the opportunity to go!! Thank you to all the coaches and staff for pouring into me! Word of the camp JOY – Jesus, Others, Yourself! There ain’t no shine without the grind!! @TajhB10 @JoeRob_8 @ClemsonFB… pic.twitter.com/9V8sPtX42v — chancehocker8 (@chancehocker8) June 9, 2023

Had a great camp and visit at Clemson yesterday!!🤍🧡 pic.twitter.com/devkJKLdJm — Ekene Ogboko (@ekene_ogboko) June 11, 2023

Amazing day at Clemson University Camp! I thank Coach Dabo Swinney for having me and I can’t wait to be back next time! @CoachRay59 @CoachWatson_48 @Coach_Charlie38 @JLMannFB1 @RecruitMannFB pic.twitter.com/2papf0QPOw — Julian Renrick (@julian_renrick2) June 10, 2023

i had an amazing experience wit @ClemsonFB and @CUCoachReed. I am thankful for the apportunity to show case my talent and for coach reed for helping me wity my craft. #gotigers #Clemson #nofly pic.twitter.com/c8QsZxdhNT — Durius Harris (@ddjhriss) June 11, 2023

Had a great weekend at the Clemson football camp! Can’t wait until next year! #clemson pic.twitter.com/FLqklkHthi — Wynn Meetze (@MeetzeWynn) June 11, 2023

i had such an incredible time at clemson this weekend the camp experience was great and i learned so much. cant wait to go back next year and come to a game. thank u for having me! @Coach_Grisham @CJSPILLER @ClemsonFB @JerisMcIntyre @TC_Football @CoachMcClain73 @coach_jeffscott pic.twitter.com/ZiOpuF8XjL — EJ Douglas (@EJDouglas07) June 11, 2023

Had a great time competing @ClemsonTigers camp this weekend ! Got some good work. pic.twitter.com/P8pqFd8w1k — Jaxson Zachery (@Jaxsonzachery) June 11, 2023

Had an amazing time at Clemson 3 day Camp! Got moved up to the rising 11th and 12th as a rising 9th grader. Thankful to be coached by some of the best coaches in the Nation!🐅@dmcdani2 @CUCoachReed @Korel_Smith18 @RMQI @CoachConn @52RockJr @coach__ellison @prime038 @864DBs pic.twitter.com/ZlnvSwOA9J — ᴄʜʀɪꜱᴛɪᴀɴ “ᴘᴊ” ᴄʜᴀɴᴄᴇʟʟᴏʀ ᴊʀ (@Christian864Jr) June 11, 2023

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class. Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class. Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

