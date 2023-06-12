Belichick asked about Hopkins' Patriots visit: 'I’m not a travel agent'

Following his release from the Arizona Cardinals last month, former Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been in Tennessee making a free agent visit with the Titans.

It’s Hopkins’ first visit with a team since the Cardinals released him on May 26, but the five-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler has been expected to meet with the New England Patriots sometime this week as well.

As for when exactly Hopkins is meeting with the Patriots this week, head coach Bill Belichick was asked about that on Monday. He apparently doesn’t know when the visit will take place, and the answer he gave was a classic Belichick response.

“I’m not a travel agent,” Belichick said, via the Boston Globe’s Ben Volin.

Belichick also said the team is “working through some things” regarding when Hopkins will visit with the Patriots.

Belichick says “we’re working through some things” on when DeAndre Hopkins is visiting the Patriots this week, doesn’t know when it will happen. “I’m not a travel agent.” — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) June 12, 2023

Don't ask Bill Belichick when DeAndre Hopkins will be in town 😂 pic.twitter.com/QMEn35YGzx — PFF (@PFF) June 12, 2023

As for Hopkins’ Titans visit, he seems to be having a good time. He posted an Instragram story from Nashville on Sunday night showing him at a Tim McGraw concert at Nissan Stadium, the home of the Titans.

DeAndre Hopkins posted himself attending a Tim McGraw concert in his future home, Nissan Stadium. ⚔️⚔️ #Titans pic.twitter.com/UhJ0zkiAUB — Natural (@_N4TURAL_) June 12, 2023

The free agent visit for WR DeAndre Hopkins with the #Titans began last night. pic.twitter.com/SwlGuGBgd6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 12, 2023

