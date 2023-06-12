Clemson ranked among nation's best defenses in 2023

For a long time, the Clemson football program has prided itself on its elite defense.

While 2022 was a considerable step down from previous seasons, many have optimism heading into the upcoming 2023 football season.

In a poll of 10 ESPN college football reporters, Clemson was projected to be the fifth-best defense in all of college football in 2023.

“It is safe to say the Clemson defense was not up to its usual standard last season,” ESPN’s Andrea Adelson wrote. “The Tigers finished sixth (!) in the ACC in total defense — the first time in nine years they were not top two in the league. First-time coordinator Wes Goodwin had big shoes to fill in replacing Brent Venables. But it also did not help that Clemson had injuries to key players on its defensive line, including starter Bryan Bresee, and had difficulty stopping the pass with a secondary that gave up far too many big plays.”

“But there is reason for optimism headed into 2023,” Adelson continues. “Clemson returns the best starting linebacker duo in the country in Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter, who combined for 169 tackles in their first year as starters in 2022. They showed the type of big-play capability that Clemson generally gets at linebacker — with 24 tackles for loss and 12 sacks between them. There is depth and veteran leadership along the defensive front, too, with Tyler Davis, Xavier Thomas and Ruke Orhorhoro returning. True freshman Peter Woods earned raves during spring practice and is expected to be a big-time contributor.”

The Tiger secondary struggled mightily in 2022, allowing more than 231 passing yards per game, which was 76th in the entire FBS. However, Adelson has optimism surrounding the unit as we enter the summer.

“The secondary also should be better, with Nate Wiggins and Andrew Mukuba returning and the addition of freshman Khalil Barnes,” she concludes. “The spring game showcased the potential this defense has headed into the season. Going into Year 2 as the defensive playcaller should be a significant help for Goodwin as well.”

Georgia, Michigan, Alabama and Penn State completed the top five, while Iowa, Florida State, LSU, Texas A&M and Wisconsin round out the bottom half of the list.

