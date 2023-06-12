Former Tiger named one of NFL's best at this position

A former Clemson standout safety was recently recognized as one of the NFL’s best players at his position.

Pro Football Focus put out its list of the top 32 safeties in the league ahead of the 2023 season, and Jayron Kearse made the list.

The former Tiger All-American and current Dallas Cowboy came in at No. 19 in PFF’s safety rankings.

Kearse signed with America’s Team prior to the 2021 season. In the two seasons since, he has filled up the stat sheet while totaling 178 tackles, three sacks, 16 tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, a forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, 15 passes defended and three interceptions — including one of the GOAT, Tom Brady, in the playoffs last season.

“While Malik Hooker roves the deep part of the field behind him, Kearse has carved out a role for himself rotating between the box and slot,” PFF’s Dalton Wasserman wrote. “He’s shown a little of everything in his two years with Dallas. He’s had two interceptions and 11 total pressures in each of the past two seasons. His overall grades of 75.9 (2021) and 71.9 (2022) display his consistency. He’s also never missed more than four tackles in his seven seasons. He’s a solid contributor to a really good defense.”

Following his first season with the Cowboys in 2021, Kearse signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the team before the 2022 campaign. Last season, despite missing three games, he ranked third on the team with 77 tackles while contributing two sacks, seven tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble, an interception and five pass deflections.

A first-team All-American at Clemson in 2015, Kearse finished his career as a Tiger (2013-15) with 209 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, seven interceptions, 15 pass breakups, two caused fumbles and two recovered fumbles over 40 games (29 starts). He declared early for the 2016 NFL Draft and was drafted in the seventh round (244th overall) by the Minnesota Vikings.

