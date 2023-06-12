Four-star receiver details camp experience, 'dream' offer

The Dabo Swinney Camp showcased many high school talents, and a big-time receiver from the weekend received an offer from the Tigers. 2025 four-star wide receiver Cortez Mills had an unofficial visit during the weekend and earned his offer during his time in Clemson.

Mills now holds 20-plus Division-1 offers following the addition of the Tigers into the mix. The Florida product told The Clemson Insider about his experience on campus.

“I really enjoyed the camp, it was a great experience,” Mills said. “I really liked and enjoyed being at the facility and it’s kinda different from others.”

During his camp workouts, wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham was building a connection while helping him improve.

“My takeaways working with Coach Grisham is he a great coach,” Mills said. “He showed love and he can help me develop to be a better wide receiver.”

Mills is the first receiver that Clemson has offered in the 2025 class. Over the last two weeks, Swinney and his staff have begun extending offers to the class. Mills detailed the moment and how much it means to him.

“Having a Clemson offer means a lot to me because Clemson is my dream school and it’s big time,” Mills said. “Right after dominating the camp, I had a meeting with head coach and it didn’t feel real receiving this big-time offer. Dream come true definitely.”

Clemson immediately enters the top five according to Mills as his recruitment ramps up. After landing two 2024 receivers last week, the Tigers look to continue the run by landing Mills in the 2025 class.

