Four-star safety announces Clemson offer

Clemson continued to extend offers to members of the class of 2025 on Monday.

Four-star Brainerd (TN) safety Martels Carter Jr. announced an offer from the Tigers on Monday morning.

Carter is ranked as high as the No. 156 overall recruit and the No. 14 safety in the class of 2025.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound safety made his way to Clemson for a visit during the first week of April.

