In-state quarterback says playing at Clemson would 'be a dream come true'

A handful of highly rated quarterbacks made their way to Clemson over the last two weeks to showcase their skills at Dabo Swinney’s Football Camp.

However, perhaps the most impressive quarterback at any session of camp was Dorman’s (SC) Riley Scruggs, who holds just two college scholarship offers up to this point: Erskine and Morehouse College.

However, a relationship with former Clemson star Tajh Boyd and an impressive showing at camp could potentially change that.

“Getting to meet Coach (Garrett) Riley for the first time was a really great experience,” Scruggs said. “To be with Tajh Boyd, I’ve known him for awhile, so just to be out there being coached by him and Coach Riley was pretty fun.”

Scruggs was previously a starter at Newton High School in Georgia, but transferred to Dorman in the offseason. While with the Rams, Scruggs threw for 562 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions while completing nearly 56% of his passes.

Despite his stats telling a different story, Scruggs drew rave reviews from everyone in attendance over the weekend. Media members, parents and coaches alike were impressed, with Boyd saying “He can spin it!” to a handful of media members.

“The coaches really liked me a lot,” Scruggs said. “I threw in the afternoon session Friday and Coach Riley told me to come back Saturday. After the camp, he was just saying we’re gonna stay in contact, he wants me to come up to a game this fall and we’re just going to see how the season goes and go from there.”

Scruggs’ family is originally from the upstate, meaing the 6-foot-2, 200-pound quarterback and his family have been diehard Tiger fans for as long as he can remember.

“It would mean everything,” Scruggs said of a potential offer. “I’ve grown up a diehard Clemson fan and my whole entire family is Clemson fans. To be able to play there one day would be a dream come true.”