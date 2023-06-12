Local standout QB ‘really loved’ Clemson camp experience

This local standout signal-caller, who grew up a Clemson fan, recently made the short trip to Tiger Town for the Dabo Swinney Camp.

Westside High School (Anderson, S.C.) class of 2025 quarterback Cutter Woods had a great camp experience at Clemson on June 1.

“I really loved it,” Woods told The Clemson Insider. “I love all the coaches. I like the facilities. It’s all really cool.”

Woods also camped at Clemson a couple of years ago when he was entering his freshman year.

Now a 6-foot-3, 200-pound rising junior with a bunch of college offers under his belt, Woods had another opportunity to showcase his arm talent for the Tigers’ coaching staff at this year’s camp.

“They said they like how I threw it,” Woods said. “They said I threw a good ball.”

The camp visit also gave Woods the chance to catch up with former Clemson star quarterback and current Tigers offensive analyst Tajh Boyd, who has a longstanding relationship with Woods.

“Got to see Tajh Boyd. Me and Tajh, we go way back, so good to see him again,” Woods said. “Family friend. I’ve known him for a while now. Just real good guy and I really like him.”

Woods was able to briefly interact with Swinney at camp as well.

“I got to chat with him a little bit,” Woods said. “Shook his hand and said hey to him.”

Woods, who describes himself as more of a pro-style quarterback, is a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and tries to model his game after legendary Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger.

In 13 games as a sophomore last season, Woods completed 68 percent of his passes for 3,014 yards and 28 touchdowns with just five interceptions while rushing for 232 yards and four more scores.

Woods felt he performed well while putting his skills on display alongside other talented quarterbacks at the Swinney Camp.

“It was good to be around other guys same level as me,” he said.

Woods has collected offers from Wake Forest, Coastal Carolina, Charlotte, Appalachian State, Middle Tennessee, Liberty, Miami (Ohio), Marshall and James Madison.

Woods’ blood runs orange as he was born and raised a Clemson fan, so he would obviously be thrilled if he were to earn an offer from the Tigers moving forward.

“It’d mean a ton,” he told TCI before camping at Clemson. “It’d mean a ton to be able to go real close to home, go to school. Hopefully if I really like it, go to school real close to home and just live the dream.”