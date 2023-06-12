Marchal details connection with Clemson and current players

Clemson baseball landed All-Southern Conference first-team pitcher Matthew Marchal less than a week after the season ended. The new Tigers pitcher told The Clemson Insider about how that decision came to fruition, noting his parents’ connection to Clemson and his relationship with head coach Erik Bakich.

The connections don’t stop there. Marchal is the cousin of junior pitcher Ryan Ammons, which played into the decision. Before his success at Wofford, Marchal also played with a current Tiger. At Furman, Marchal and junior pitcher Rob Hughes were teammates in 2020 but COVID changed the landscape. The baseball season was shut down, then costs led the program to be shut down. Now the two are reunited. While a new member of the team, Marchal is very familiar with the team.

“So I would say I know some guys for sure and just excited, blessed and honored to wear the orange and purple next year with the goal to be in Omaha in late June,” Marchal said.

The on-field opportunities are there for Marchal with the Tigers, but it’s bigger than that for the former Wofford standout. The family lineage, rekindling with old teammates and the chance to compete nationally all led Marchal to this moment.

“Playing for Clemson baseball means the world to myself and my family,” Marchal said. “Like I said earlier, my dad played at Clemson under Coach (Bill) Wilhelm and my mom went to school there so I am really honored and blessed to play for the Tigers. I understand that the expectations are high for Clemson baseball and really love the challenge. I just want to be able to help the team get to Omaha.”

Photo courtesy of John Byrum, Wofford Athletics

