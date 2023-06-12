Murphy getting used to NFL game, learning fast

The Cincinnati Bengals have their last set of organized team activities from June 13-15. Their top pick in the 2023 NFL draft, Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy, is adjusting quickly to his new playbook.

Bengals writer Geoff Hobson gave some insight on how Murphy is getting used to Cincinnati’s schemes, something that has apparently come easier than the Tigers’ playbook.

No. 1 pick Myles Murphy isn’t exactly bowled over by the playbook as he takes snaps on the edge. “At Clemson, we played a 4-3, 3-4, over, under, Bear, three-man front, dime, a little bit of everything,” Murphy said. “It’s a little bit simpler here and I’m learning it a little faster than I did at Clemson and that’s been a big benefit.” Not much has surprised Murphy. Only this: “Everyone here has real talent. I’m used to college, where you’ve got elite guys, guys that are content and guys that are still finding themselves. Here, everyone knows what they’ve got.”