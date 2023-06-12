Murphy getting used to NFL game, learning fast

The Cincinnati Bengals have their last set of organized team activities from June 13-15. Their top pick in the 2023 NFL draft, Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy, is adjusting quickly to his new playbook.
Bengals writer Geoff Hobson gave some insight on how Murphy is getting used to Cincinnati’s schemes, something that has apparently come easier than the Tigers’ playbook.
No. 1 pick Myles Murphy isn’t exactly bowled over by the playbook as he takes snaps on the edge.
“At Clemson, we played a 4-3, 3-4, over, under, Bear, three-man front, dime, a little bit of everything,” Murphy said. “It’s a little bit simpler here and I’m learning it a little faster than I did at Clemson and that’s been a big benefit.”
Not much has surprised Murphy. Only this: “Everyone here has real talent. I’m used to college, where you’ve got elite guys, guys that are content and guys that are still finding themselves. Here, everyone knows what they’ve got.”
If Murphy has the scheme to memory quickly, he can prove the Bengals right for selecting him with the No. 28 overall pick. The first-team All-ACC edge rusher is no amateur when it comes to competition, and he’s showing it with Cincinnati’s leading pass rusher, Trey Hendrickson. The 28-year-old with 22 sacks in the last two seasons is testing Murphy early.
Especially guys like the ultra-competitive Trey Hendrickson, one of the guys he’ll back up. “The second or third day, he challenged me on take-offs (to see who got off the ball quickest). Very competitive guy.”
The thing is, Hendrickson challenges everybody. Told Hendrickson has the fourth most sacks in this decade (35.5), Murphy said, “That makes sense.”
Iron sharpens iron, especially at the NFL level, and the experience for Murphy working with Hendrickson is invaluable as he prepares for his rookie season.
