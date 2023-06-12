National writer makes prediction for Hopkins' new NFL home

Now that he’s on the free agent market, where will DeAndre Hopkins land?

That’s a big question people are waiting to find out the answer to this offseason following Hopkins’ release from the Arizona Cardinals on May 26, which made the former Clemson star a free agent and allows the five-time All-Pro receiver to sign with the team of his choosing.

As for where Hopkins might find a new home in the NFL, this national writer recently made a prediction.

Hopkins was reportedly scheduled to make a free agent visit with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday and is also reportedly set to visit with New England Patriots this week.

In his article giving five NFL predictions for the rest of this offseason, CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan predicted Hopkins to land with the Patriots:

Hopkins is reportedly set to visit New England next week, firmly opening up the possibility that he inks a deal to play under Bill Belichick. The Patriots desperately need some top-tier talent at the wide receiver position, so Hopkins makes plenty of sense from a football standpoint. He also has familiarity with the club’s offense under new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, who he played under when they were both with the Houston Texans. In those six seasons, Hopkins AVERAGED roughly 96 catches, 1,300 yards receiving, and eight touchdowns. Of course, New England shouldn’t expect that level of production, but Hopkins certainly still has plenty left in the tank. Belichick also has plenty of affinity for the player, saying “he’s every bit as good as anybody I’ve ever coached against” last season. From a Patriots standpoint, pursuing Hopkins makes sense. With Hopkins taking a visit, he’s at least open to the possibility of coming aboard.

If New England is indeed where Hopkins ends up signing, it would certainly be interesting to see him reunite with O’Brien, who was the Texans’ head coach when Hopkins was in Houston. Of course, Hopkins and O’Brien butted heads in Houston, and Hopkins was ultimately traded to the Cardinals as a result.

Last season, Hopkins tallied a team-high 717 receiving yards with three touchdowns and had 64 catches in nine games for the Cardinals. The 2013 first-round draft pick posted 221 receptions for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns across three seasons with the Cardinals.

Overall, Hopkins has amassed 853 catches for 11,298 yards and 71 touchdowns over his 10 NFL seasons with the Texans and Cardinals.

