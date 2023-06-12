Two Tigers tabbed as draft-eligible interior D-linemen to know

A national outlet recently highlighted 10 draft-eligible interior defensive linemen to know for next year’s NFL Draft, including a couple of Clemson standouts who will be causing havoc for opposing offensive linemen this fall.

Clemson defensive tackles Ruke Orhorhoro and Tyler Davis were each named on Pro Football Focus’s list of interior defensive linemen to know in the 2024 draft class.

A third-team All-ACC selection by Phil Steele and Pro Football Focus as a redshirt junior in 2022, Orhorhoro posted 28 tackles (8.0 for loss), 4.0 sacks, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery over 14 games (nine starts).

Orhorhoro enters his fifth year at Clemson in 2023 having racked up 75 tackles (17.5 for loss), 7.0 sacks, eight pass breakups and two fumble recoveries across 41 games (18 starts) in his career as a Tiger (2019-22.)

“Orhorhoro was an all-around stud in the middle of Clemson’s defensive line,” PFF’s Max Chadwick wrote. “He was one of only four ACC interior defensive linemen with 75-plus grades as both a pass-rusher and run-defender. He’s also played all over the Tigers’ front, from nose tackle to edge defender.”

As for Davis, a first-team All-ACC selection as a senior in 2022, he started 11 of the 12 games that he played in last season and finished with 27 tackles (9.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery.

A three-time All-ACC selection — including back-to-back first-team honors in 2021 and 2022 — Davis has tallied 122 tackles (26.0 for loss), 15.5 sacks, four pass breakups and three fumble recoveries over 43 games (39 starts) thus far in his four-year career as a Tiger (2019-22).

“Davis impressed as a true freshman in 2019 with a 79.6 grade before battling injuries over the following two seasons,” Chadwick wrote.

“Finally healthy in 2022, the senior returned to his dominant ways, as his 82.9 grade was a top-10 figure among Power Five interior defensive linemen. His 36 pressures were fourth among that same group as well.”

Clemson’s interior D-line certainly got a boost when Davis and Orhorhoro both elected to return for the 2023 season. With strong campaigns, they could hear their names called early in next year’s draft.

