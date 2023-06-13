Another huge honor for Valerie Cagle

Clemson Softball star Valerie Cagle landed another huge accolade on Tuesday.

D1Softball is dishing out its postseason awards, and Cagle earned the major honor of being named the D1 Player of the Year.

It adds to a long list of honors for the redshirt junior, who of course was also recently named the 2023 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year. Cagle was also recently named a National FastPitch Coaches Association (NFCA) First Team All-American and Rawlings Gold Glove recipient, among other honors in 2023 including ACC Player of the Year.

Cagle had a historic season for the Tigers setting a school-record with 83 hits, including 19 home runs and 15 doubles. She ranked in the top 20 in nine categories following Super Regionals, including leading the nation in total bases (157), and ranking in the top 10 in batting average (4 – .469), hits (5 – 83), on-base percentage (6 – .565), home runs (7 – 19), slugging percentage (8 – .887) and victories (9 – 25).

In the circle, the Yorktown, Virginia native finished with a 1.56 ERA through 38 appearances and 30 starts. Through 193 innings of work, she struck out 188 batters while only allowing 23 extra-base hits and limiting opponents to a .182 average. She posted eight solo shutouts and three combined to finish with 25 total victories and three saves. Cagle pitched the first perfect game in program history with a five-inning performance against Mercer (March 8) and an immaculate inning against Georgia Tech (March 24) needing only nine pitches to strike out three batters.

