Fast-rising OT talks ‘surreal’ feeling after receiving offer

On Saturday, Clemson extended an offer to one of the fastest-rising recruits in the class of 2025.

Trinity Christian Academy (TX) offensive tackle Jaylan Beckley announced an offer from the Tigers after camping with the program over the weekend.

“Clemson camp was great,” Beckley said. “It was efficient and ran smoothly. Despite the large number of participants, I was able to get multiple quality reps, which I really appreciated as an athlete always trying to hone my craft.”

Before April of this year, the 6-foot-5, 285-pound lineman had just one FBS offer, but now holds offers from some of the nation’s biggest programs. Alongside Clemson, Georgia and LSU have recently extended Beckley an offer. But the exclusivity of an offer from the Tigers is something that Beckley does not take lightly.

“I know how selective Clemson is with who they offer,” Beckley said. “There haven’t been many offers in my class either, so it’s really an honor. All glory to God.”

Beckley has played just one year of football, but his enormous frame coupled with his elite athleticism is something that appeals to coaches around the country, including the Clemson staff.

“They were impressed with how fast I could pick up on instruction and just my athleticism overall,” Beckley said. “It was surreal to get the offer from Coach (Thomas) Austin. I don’t think it hit me right away.”

Perhaps the most important thing in Beckley’s life is his Christian faith, something that bodes well for the Tigers as his recruitment progresses.

“Clemson is very high on my list,” Beckley said. “The values of the program align very closely with my own. That’s important to me.”