Fast-rising 4-star DE visits Clemson, picks up offer

Fast-rising 4-star DE visits Clemson, picks up offer

Recruiting

Fast-rising 4-star DE visits Clemson, picks up offer

By June 13, 2023 5:48 pm

By |

A fast-rising 2024 prospect from the Peach State visited Clemson on Tuesday and picked up an offer from the Tigers.

Mays High School (Atlanta) four-star defensive end Quintavius Johnson announced the offer via social media late Tuesday afternoon.

Johnson has seen his recruitment blow up this year while racking up a bunch of scholarship offers.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound rising senior has reeled in offers from Colorado, Missouri, Florida State, South Carolina, LSU, Kentucky, NC State, Georgia, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, North Carolina and others since 2023 began.

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class.  Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class.  Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

 

, , Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

3hr

Clemson Softball star Valerie Cagle landed another huge accolade on Tuesday. D1Softball is dishing out its postseason awards, and Cagle earned the major honor of being named the D1 Player of the Year. It (…)

reply
9hr

CLEMSON, S.C. – Junior lefthander and first baseman Caden Grice was named the winner of the John Olerud Two-Way Player-of-the-Year Award on Tuesday, presented by the College Baseball Foundation. Grice is (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home