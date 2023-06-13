Fast-rising 4-star DE visits Clemson, picks up offer

A fast-rising 2024 prospect from the Peach State visited Clemson on Tuesday and picked up an offer from the Tigers.

Mays High School (Atlanta) four-star defensive end Quintavius Johnson announced the offer via social media late Tuesday afternoon.

After a great day at clemson university i’m very excited and humbled to receive an offer 🧡💜 @coachski_ @coachtslaton12 #GoTigers pic.twitter.com/50vhBOM7F1 — Quintavius Johnson jr. ᴴⁱᵐ (@Qjohnson3xl) June 13, 2023

Johnson has seen his recruitment blow up this year while racking up a bunch of scholarship offers.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound rising senior has reeled in offers from Colorado, Missouri, Florida State, South Carolina, LSU, Kentucky, NC State, Georgia, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, North Carolina and others since 2023 began.

