LB commit: Clemson’s 2024 class ‘will turn out to be really special’

After landing commitments from a trio of top prospects last week, Clemson’s 2024 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 8 in the country, per both the 247Sports and 247Sports Composite rankings.

Among the 11 pledges in the Tigers’ class right now is Jesuit High School (Tampa, Fla.) linebacker Drew Woodaz. The Clemson Insider caught up with the talented rising senior following his official visit to Tiger Town earlier this month, when he was on campus with his fellow commits and a slew of priority targets.

While Clemson already picked up three commitments in the wake of the big official visit weekend, Woodaz noted that the Tigers are “not done yet” as far as adding big-time talent to the class, which Woodaz believes “will turn out to be really special.”

“I think we’ll bring a national championship back to Clemson,” Woodaz said when asked about the potential of the 2024 class.

Since committing to Clemson in late April, Woodaz has put his recruiting cap on and is doing his part to help the Tigers’ 2024 recruiting efforts.

There’s a couple of targets in particular he would be thrilled to see join him in Clemson’s class.

“I really want (defensive back) Ashton Hampton from Tallahassee. That kid’s a baller,” Woodaz said. “He’s long, lengthy. He can do a lot of things well. So, I think he’s one of my main targets that I hope we can get, and (five-star wide receiver) Mike Matthews of course.”

As for the recent additions to Clemson’s class, Woodaz called them “huge.” The Tigers, of course, scored commitments last week from Jefferson (Ga.) five-star linebacker Sammy Brown, Midlothian (Texas) five-star wide receiver Bryant Wesco and Tampa (Fla.) Catholic four-star receiver TJ Moore.

Woodaz is excited about the linebacker duo that he and Brown can be for the Tigers in the future. Woodaz is also very familiar with his fellow Tampa prospect in Moore, so he was really happy to see Moore jump on board with Clemson as well.

“I think it’s great,” Woodaz said. “Me and Sammy are pretty different players, and I think we’ll be very compatible together, do a lot of different things well. So, it’ll be like everything on the field will be covered because we’re both so good at different things. With TJ, TJ’s a remarkable athlete. I had to play against him every year.”

Woodaz, who is of course the younger brother of Clemson rising sophomore linebacker Wade Woodaz, will enroll at Clemson in the summer of next year.

After making his official visit, Drew is even more excited to get on campus next year and start his career as a Tiger after he takes care of business during his senior season at Jesuit.

“Yeah, no doubt,” he said. “I’ve still got business to handle at the high school level first, but once that’s over, I’m all Clemson.”