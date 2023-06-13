Local quarterback talks 'amazing' camp experience

Clemson and head coach Dabo Swinney held their annual three-day football camp over the weekend and more than 1,200 student-athletes flocked to the upstate.

A plethora of the athletes in town came from surrounding areas, including 2024 Greenville (SC) quarterback Zachary Pickelsimer. The local product was one of the best signal callers in the building the entire weekend.

“Camp overall was amazing,” Pickelsimer said. “I feel like I performed at the best of my abilities all three days. Throughout the weekend I was hearing ‘great ball,’ ‘I see you Greenville,’ and ‘This kid can throw the ball’ from Clemson coaches and other college coaches in attendance at the camp.”

Hailing from the upstate, it should come as no shock that the 6-foot, 195-pound quarterback has developed a relationship with former Clemson star Tajh Boyd, who worked with Pickelsimer throughout the weekend.

“It’s really exciting to work with Tajh Boyd because I’ve built up a strong relationship with him since I was in middle school,” Pickelsimer said. “At 6 a.m. before school, I would see him at the local gym working out and he would come speak to me and give me advice as a young kid. Tajh has been a big role model in my life.”

Before he transferred to Greenville, Pickelsimer was once a quarterback at D.W. Daniel High School, right in Clemson’s backyard. As a result, he is a name that has become familiar to many Clemson coaches, including Swinney.

In seven games with the Red Raiders last season, Pickelsimer racked up 972 passing yards, 15 total touchdowns and just two interceptions.

“Coach Swinney has always been a very positive and wise coach,” Pickelsimer said. “Playing football with his youngest son, Clay Swinney, I saw him more than most people. Coach Swinney is different from other coaches. He puts God first in every situation, he speaks the word of Jesus to us football players and families.”

