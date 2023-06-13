Offer Recap: Which 2025 players hold a Clemson offer

Now that another year of Dabo Swinney’s Football Camps is in the books, the first wave of offers from Clemson to the class of 2025 is complete.
Over 30 athletes have received an offer from the Tigers, so it’s time to recap who received one of the most coveted offers in all of college football.
There will be more offers to come, but Clemson does not offer as many as many other schools. An offer from the Tigers does mean more.
Four-star DL Amare Adams
Four-star LB Kamar Archie
OT Jaylan Beckley
Four-star DL Isaiah Campbell
Four-star S Martels Carter Jr.
Four-star LB Brett Clatterbaugh
Four-star DL Jourdin Crawford
Four-star DL Antonio Coleman
Four-star RB Gideon Davidson
Four-star Edge Bryce Davis
Four-star ATH Terrance Edwards
Four-star DL Christian Garrett
Four-star ATH Dallas Golden
Four-star Edge Jakaleb Faulk
Four-star IOL Chauncey Gooden
Four-star DL Elijah Griffin
Four-star IOL Justin Hasenhuetl
Four-star QB Blake Hebert
Four-star OT Brayden Jacobs
Four-star CB Dylan Lewis
Five-star QB George MacIntyre
DL Walter Mathis
Four-star ATH CJ May
Four-star Edge London Merritt
Three-star CB Timothy Merritt
Four-star WR Cortez Mills
Five-star CB Na’eem Offord
Five-star OT Josh Petty
Four-star TE Nate Roberts
Five-star OT David Sanders
Four-star Edge Ari Watford
Three-star OT Mal Waldrep
Four-star LB Eric Winters
Four-star CB Blake Woodby
Four-star ATH Jordan Young
