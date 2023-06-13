Offer Recap: Which 2025 players hold a Clemson offer

Now that another year of Dabo Swinney’s Football Camps is in the books, the first wave of offers from Clemson to the class of 2025 is complete.

Over 30 athletes have received an offer from the Tigers, so it’s time to recap who received one of the most coveted offers in all of college football.

There will be more offers to come, but Clemson does not offer as many as many other schools. An offer from the Tigers does mean more.

Four-star DL Amare Adams

Four-star LB Kamar Archie

OT Jaylan Beckley

Four-star DL Isaiah Campbell

Four-star S Martels Carter Jr.

Four-star LB Brett Clatterbaugh

Four-star DL Jourdin Crawford

Four-star DL Antonio Coleman

Four-star RB Gideon Davidson

Four-star Edge Bryce Davis

Four-star ATH Terrance Edwards

Four-star DL Christian Garrett

Four-star ATH Dallas Golden

Four-star Edge Jakaleb Faulk

Four-star IOL Chauncey Gooden

Four-star DL Elijah Griffin

Four-star IOL Justin Hasenhuetl

Four-star QB Blake Hebert

Four-star OT Brayden Jacobs

Four-star CB Dylan Lewis

Five-star QB George MacIntyre

DL Walter Mathis

Four-star ATH CJ May

Four-star Edge London Merritt

Three-star CB Timothy Merritt

Four-star WR Cortez Mills

Five-star CB Na’eem Offord

Five-star OT Josh Petty

Four-star TE Nate Roberts

Five-star OT David Sanders

Four-star Edge Ari Watford

Three-star OT Mal Waldrep

Four-star LB Eric Winters

Four-star CB Blake Woodby

Four-star ATH Jordan Young

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class. Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class. Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

