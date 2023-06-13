Several Tigers named to CFB pundit's preseason All-American team

A prominent college football pundit recently released his preseason All-American team, and it includes several Clemson standouts.

Four Tigers were selected to the 2023 Phil Steele Preseason All-American Team, the organization announced.

Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis and linebacker Barrett Carter were both selected as first-team honorees, while linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. was a third-team recepient.

Offensively, Clemson running back Will Shipley received third-team acknowlegdement.

As a sophomore in 2022, Shipley was the lone player in the nation to post at least 1,150 rushing yards, at least 200 receiving yards and at least 300 kickoff return yards this past season. He also became the first player in ACC history to earn first-team all-conference honors at three different positions, collecting first-team honors in the running back, all-purpose and specialist categories.

A second-team All-American (FWAA and Phil Steele), Bednarik Award semifinalist and first-team All-ACC selection in his fourth season at Clemson in 2022, Davis started 11 of the 12 games in which he appeared, finishing credited with 27 tackles (9.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery in 495 snaps. He finished second on the team with 15 quarterback pressures, as credited by the team’s coaching staff.

Carter, meanwhile, was a fourth-team All-America honoree from Phil Steele as a sophomore last season. He tied for third on the team with 77 tackles (10.5 for loss) as credited by the coaching staff, to go with 5.5 sacks, eight pass breakups, two interceptions and two forced fumbles in a unit-high 832 snaps over 13 games (all starts).

Trotter earned second-team All-America honors from the Associated Press as a sophomore in 2022, when he led team in tackles (92) and tackles for loss (13.5), tied for the team lead in sacks (6.5) and added six pass breakups, a forced fumble and an interception (returned 35 yards for a touchdown) over 14 games (all starts).

Clemson opens the 2023 season against Duke on Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 4) at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The game is set to kick off at 8 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

