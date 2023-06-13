Simpson named as key rookie, expected to take versatile role

The Tigers saw eight players earn NFL opportunities after the 2022 season, one of those is the Butkus Award finalist Trenton Simpson. The standout linebacker was drafted by the Ravens in the third round and joins a very talented linebacker room.

At first glance, this can seem problematic for Simpson receiving playing time as a rookie, but CBS Sports predicted it will be quite the opposite. With Simpson’s athleticism, Baltimore can experiment with his skillset around the field.

Simpson is an in-space defensive weapon out of Clemson. He’s not ready to handle old-school linebacker duties from the jump in the pros, but with Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith, the Ravens don’t need Simpson to play a traditional role. Simpson and his elite speed are fully accentuated when he’s a movable blitzer and attacker of outside runs. The coverage could take time to round into acceptable form. Simpson will be useful before that occurs because of his explosiveness.

For context, Smith was a first-team All-Pro in 2022 and Queen has started for Baltimore since his rookie year. Simpson’s build is similar to the two at 6-foot-2, 238 pounds, and the 4.43 40-yard dash is blazing fast for a linebacker. John Harbaugh has an embarrassment of riches at the position and considering the main spots are already secured, he can toy with Simpson as a roaming player to counter opposing offenses.

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class. Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class. Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

