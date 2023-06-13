What They Are Saying: Latest Hopkins buzz amid free agency tour

What They Are Saying: Latest Hopkins buzz amid free agency tour

Football

What They Are Saying: Latest Hopkins buzz amid free agency tour

By June 13, 2023 1:50 pm

By |

DeAndre Hopkins has made his first free agent visit and following what was reportedly a positive visit with the Tennessee Titans, the former Clemson wide receiver is now getting ready to make another free agent visit with the New England Patriots this week.

There’s plenty of buzz about Hopkins as the five-time All-Pro goes on his free agency tour after being released by the Arizona Cardinals in late May.

Check out some of what they’re saying on Twitter about Hopkins, who was recently ranked as the second-best remaining free agent on the market by ESPN:

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images 

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class.  Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class.  Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

, , , , , , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
5hr

CLEMSON, S.C. – Junior lefthander and first baseman Caden Grice was named the winner of the John Olerud Two-Way Player-of-the-Year Award on Tuesday, presented by the College Baseball Foundation. Grice is (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home