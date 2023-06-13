What They Are Saying: Latest Hopkins buzz amid free agency tour

DeAndre Hopkins has made his first free agent visit and following what was reportedly a positive visit with the Tennessee Titans, the former Clemson wide receiver is now getting ready to make another free agent visit with the New England Patriots this week.

There’s plenty of buzz about Hopkins as the five-time All-Pro goes on his free agency tour after being released by the Arizona Cardinals in late May.

Check out some of what they’re saying on Twitter about Hopkins, who was recently ranked as the second-best remaining free agent on the market by ESPN:

Sources: DeAndre Hopkins had a successful visit with the #Titans and both sides will remain in contact. Nuk is expected to visit the #Patriots and there’s a chance he may schedule more visits as well. @theScore pic.twitter.com/64NN1DmpIV — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 12, 2023

DeAndre Hopkins left the Titans facility late this afternoon after spending hours with the players and staff. The meeting apparently went well but no deal was struck today, per sources. Hopkins is expected to take more

visits with teams, that could of course always change. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) June 12, 2023

Though his coach was rather mum on the situation, Patriots QB Mac Jones said he'd "love" to have DeAndre Hopkins join the squadhttps://t.co/DRkmyrg7ZF pic.twitter.com/cOKO1okXpL — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 13, 2023

After a very positive visit in Tennessee, FA WR DeAndre Hopkins visits the #Patriots on Wednesday and Thursday. https://t.co/kepmRgsDbP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 13, 2023

Quick-hit thoughts/notes around the Patriots and NFL (one view of key dynamics of a possible DeAndre Hopkins signing in NE; eyes on Trent Brown's spot on depth chart at mandatory camp; Mac Jones in revamped offense; Marte Mapu's dual role etc.). https://t.co/WnVkF2WvmP — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 11, 2023

Imagine DHop on the Titan's offense 👀 pic.twitter.com/ziCMf9sbGH — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) June 13, 2023

Dan Orlovsky lists the #Eagles as a potential landing spot for WR DeAndre Hopkins. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/ne87DOSVdQ — JAKIB Sports (@JAKIBSports) June 12, 2023

As DeAndre Hopkins visits teams, @TheRealTRizzo wonders if it's worth rocking the boat with what the #Browns currently have in the WR room. pic.twitter.com/4CxNpotTt1 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 13, 2023

.@Realrclark25 doesn't think DeAndre Hopkins and Bill O'Brien's past will stop him from landing with the New England Patriots 👀 "If Bill Belichick tells Bill O'Brien to jump, Bill O'Brien is going to say, 'How high?'" pic.twitter.com/dNL8IHKox1 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 9, 2023

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

