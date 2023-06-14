2025 interior lineman receives Clemson offer

Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney and his staff continue their work to recruit talent from the Sunshine State. The second offer has been extended to a Florida recruit and it’s a man in the trenches.
2025 four-star offensive lineman Max Buchanan announced that he received a Clemson offer Tuesday. The Tigers became more familiar with the 6-foot-4 prospect when he was at the Dabo Swinney Camp June 2. He made the news public on social media.
After a great conversation with @ThomasA79265103 I am blessed to announce I have received an offer from @ClemsonFB 🟠🟣🐅@carson_cramer @TyroneC55 @CJSPILLER @AnnaH247@CoachHoun @BokeyFootball @DemetricDWarren @OS_ChrisHays @ChadSimmons_ @LemmingReport @Andrew_Irvin @ClemsonTom pic.twitter.com/Nnz7kmRB9q
— Max Buchanan (@MaxBuchana2025) June 15, 2023
Buchanan is a four-star prospect according to 247Sports Composite and holds 17 offers from Division-I programs. A Florida native, Clemson will compete with the likes of Florida State and UCF to earn his services up front.