4-star Carolinas QB: 'I love Clemson'

A bunch of standout quarterback prospects made their way to Clemson for this year’s Dabo Swinney Camps. One of those who traveled to Tiger Town to showcase his talent was fast-rising four-star recruit Bryce Baker of East Forsyth High School (Kernersville, N.C.).

Baker is the nation’s No. 20 quarterback in the 2025 class, per the 247Sports Composite. He participated in Clemson’s camp as an eighth grader, but this marked his first time competing in the Swinney Camp as a high school prospect.

Baker took part in the one-day Swinney Camp on June 1.

“I loved competing at each drill, and I love the creativity of each drill because in game it’s not going to be as easy as playing catch with your teammate all the time,” Baker said of what stood out to him about his Swinney Camp experience. “So I loved how each drill gave me a specific target to hit in creative ways, and it was great to compete with the other guys in my group to see who hit the target first/the most.”

Of course, the camp gave Baker the chance to work out with first-year Clemson offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Garrett Riley, who gave the 6-foot-3, 185-pound rising junior good feedback about his camp showing.

“Coach Riley loves what he sees in me, and I loved working with coach!” Baker said. “He was telling me that my throwing motion is natural, and he loves the potential I have to become even greater!”

While Baker didn’t have an opportunity to meet with Swinney one-on-one, Baker loves Swinney’s personality and came away from camp impressed by Clemson’s head coach as well as the Tigers’ whole staff.

“He seems rejoiceful and truly loves what he’s doing,” Baker said. “I also see a consistent trait of faith in God throughout the Clemson staff, which I love! I know when a consistent trait like that is throughout a coaching staff, there must be great leadership and some of the credit for that can go to Coach Swinney for sure.”

Baker has seen his recruitment take off during this calendar year while collecting offers from a slew of schools including North Carolina, Boston College, Duke, Louisville, Maryland, NC State, Penn State, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

Baker is certainly high on Clemson, and he’s hoping to show Riley and the Tigers what he can do this season after taking his talents to East Forsyth High.

“Coach Riley wants to see how my skills now translate to on-field success,” Baker said, “and transferring to East Forsyth now gives me the opportunity to dominate on the bigger stage he’s looking for me to prove myself in.”

“I love Clemson and I would love to receive the opportunity to dominate at Clemson!” he added.

Baker is already planning a return trip to Clemson this fall.

“The next planned visit will be for one of the games,” he said.

Before transferring to East Forsyth, Baker played at Walkertown (N.C.) High School where in 10 games as a sophomore last season, he threw for 1,823 yards and 20 touchdowns to go with 150 rushing yards and three more scores on the ground.

