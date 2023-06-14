Dexter Lawrence: 'I’ve always had swag'

In the offseason, after an NFL player gets a big contract, sometimes they come into their team’s building with some “money swag.”

Former Clemson star Dexter Lawrence got paid in a major way this offseason, as the New York Giants gave the All-Pro defensive tackle a huge extension.

So, now that Big Dex has cashed in, does he have that “money swag” as he heads into his fifth season with the Giants this year?

Lawrence was asked that question this week while speaking to the media from the team’s minicamp.

“I’ve always had swag,” Lawrence said with a smile.

In early May, Lawrence and the Giants agreed to a four-year, $90 million extension that includes $60 million in guaranteed money – a well-deserved bag for the 25-year-old who is coming off the best season of his young NFL career in 2022.

While Lawrence has a fatter wallet now, don’t expect the money to go to his head and change who he is as a human being.

“I think I’m the same guy – goofy, genuine, caring. I think that’s just who I am,” Lawrence said.

“I guess I got a little more money now, so I guess I’m more noticeable,” Lawrence added, laughing. “But I don’t know, I think I’ve always been the same. Maybe I dress a little better maybe, but I don’t know.”

A first-round pick (17th overall) by the Giants back in 2019, Lawrence established career highs in a number of statistics last season, including sacks (7.5), quarterback hits (28), total tackles (68), tackles for loss (seven), pass breakups (three) and forced fumbles (two).

Lawrence’s outstanding season earned him Pro Bowl honors, as well as second-team All-Pro honors by the Associated Press. Additionally, he was named to the first Players’ All-Pro Team and the Professional Football Writers of America’s 2022 All-NFC team.

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class. Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class. Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

