How much will Jags lean on Lawrence this season? ESPN analysts weigh in

Trevor Lawrence made a remarkable turnaround about halfway through last season in his first year with Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson.

Over the first eight weeks of the 2022 season, the former Clemson quarterback and 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick completed just 62 percent of his passes with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions while posting a total QBR of 44.

However, from Weeks 9-18, Lawrence threw for 15 touchdowns and had just two interceptions with a 64 total QBR and a 70 percent completion percentage — the second-highest completion percentage in the entire league over the final 10 weeks.

As Lawrence went last season, so did the Jags. After starting the season 2-6, Jacksonville went 7-2 over the remainder of the regular season to win the AFC South and reach the playoffs, where the Jags beat the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild card round.

So, how much does the team need to rely on Lawrence this season?

On NFL Live, ESPN’s Louis Riddick and Adam Schefter recently discussed how much the Jags will lean on Lawrence in the upcoming season, which will be Lawrence’s third in the league.

Check it out below:

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class. Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class. Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

