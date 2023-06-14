Potter looking to seize opportunity after signing as UDFA

B.T. Potter finished his Clemson career with a plethora of historic numbers. The program’s leading field goal scorer with 73 makes, 234 extra points, two All-ACC selections and he became one of the most prolific kickers in the country for a couple years.

Fast forward to now and he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent. It’s a different world and now he sits behind Chris Boswell after spending multiple years as ‘the guy’ in Clemson. Nonetheless, he’s keeping his focus as he learns from one of the best in the game and he talked to Sports Illustrated about his NFL transition.

“We’ve gotten to kick together some out there,” Potter said. “I get to watch him, and it’s really cool to see how he warms up. Watch his preparation and how he strikes the ball.”

Bo Marchionte noted that 17 undrafted kickers started for teams in 2022, which speaks to the opportunity Potter can obtain later in his career. It’s all about perfection for NFL kickers and he’ll be waiting for a chance to present itself during his three-year deal in Pittsburgh.

“Just come in here every day and do my job,” Potter said. “Just have a good time and learn from somebody like (Chris) Boswell, who has been around the league for a long time. He has had a great career, so it’s been awesome to just honestly be here and get to kick around somebody as good as he is.”