Tigers' first 2025 commitment comes ahead of schedule

Clemson landed 2025 four-star running back Gideon Davidson Tuesday, the first commitment of the class. Offers were only extended to this class in the last month and the Tigers already have a commitment.

This comes far ahead of schedule when looking to the past two classes. In the 2023 class, Clemson didn’t land a commitment until April 2022, almost a year before they join the team. In the 2024 class, Tavoy Feagin and Nolan Hauser committed in November 2022.

For perspective, those were the only two early commitments and Davidson’s announcement comes five months before Feagin and Hauser’s did during the 2024 cycle. Only 10 players above Davidson in the 247Sports rankings have committed, and many had offers to their respective schools before Davidson received his Clemson offer.

With how the Tigers’ commits have recruited others for the 2024 cycle, Clemson adds an early recruiter in Davidson to begin building the class. Considering the rise of the current cycle, this trend bodes well for Dabo Swinney and his staff as they build for 2025.

