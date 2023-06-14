Top-15 recruit discusses “big deal” offer

It was another busy recruiting weekend for Clemson, with a number of big-time recruits participating in the program’s annual three-day camp.

2025 four-star Monroe (NC) safety Jordan Young was not only among the list of star-studded visitors, but he also picked up an offer from the Tigers while in town.

“It’s a big deal,” Young said. “Not everyone gets an offer from Clemson and now I’m one of them.”

Young is ranked as high as the No. 15 overall player and the No. 1 safety in the class of 2025.

As a sophomore, he recorded 41 total tackles and eight interceptions, including four in one game alone. He also added three pass deflections and two blocked punts on the year.

“The coaches were saying how much they like my film and that my transcript was just as good,” Young said. “They wanted to know more about me on a personal level. That means a lot.”

The 6-foot, 184-pound safety already holds 16 offers, including 16 from Power Five programs, but the Tigers are in good standing with the star safety.

“It’s still early in the process, but they made a great impression,” Young said. “Coach (Mickey) Conn spent the entire day with me.”