Top-75 recruit marks Clemson's first commitment of ‘25 class

Just over two weeks after Clemson began extending offers to the class of 2025, the Tigers have landed their first commitment from one of the nation’s best players.

Four-star Liberty Christian Academy (VA) running back Gideon Davidson announced his commitment to the Tigers during a ceremony at his school on Wednesday morning.

Davidson is ranked as high as the No. 51 overall recruit and the No. 5 running back in the class of 2025 by ESPN.

The 6-foot, 193-pound back was in town over the weekend for the program’s annual three-day camp, marking the latest in a long list of visits to Clemson.

The Tigers beat out the rest of Davidson’s top-10, which included Colorado, Iowa State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and USC.

In 2021, Davidson carried the ball 112 times for 1,241 yards and 19 touchdowns. As a sophomore in 2022, Davidson garnered all-state selections as a defensive back and running back, while also being named to MaxPreps’ Sophomore All-American Team.

