Football

What they are saying: Reactions to Clemson's first '25 commitment

By June 14, 2023 3:39 pm

Clemson did not begin extending offers to the class of 2025 until May 31, but 15 days later the Tigers have already landed their first commitment of the class.

Four-star Liberty Christian Academy (VA) running back Gideon Davidson announced his commitment to the Tigers on Wednesday morning. The 6-foot, 193-pound back is ranked as high as the No. 51 overall recruit and the No. 5 running back in the class of 2025.

Expectedly, a number of Clemson coaches and fellow Clemson commits voiced their opinions on another big-time commitment for the Tigers.

