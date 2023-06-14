What they are saying: Reactions to Clemson's first '25 commitment

Clemson did not begin extending offers to the class of 2025 until May 31, but 15 days later the Tigers have already landed their first commitment of the class.

Four-star Liberty Christian Academy (VA) running back Gideon Davidson announced his commitment to the Tigers on Wednesday morning. The 6-foot, 193-pound back is ranked as high as the No. 51 overall recruit and the No. 5 running back in the class of 2025.

Expectedly, a number of Clemson coaches and fellow Clemson commits voiced their opinions on another big-time commitment for the Tigers.

