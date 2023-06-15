2025 legacy recruit discusses camp ‘unlike any other’

In just under three weeks, Clemson has already extended nearly 40 offers to the class of 2025.

Among them was 2025 three-star Central (AL) interior offensive lineman Mal Waldrep, who has a very special connection to the program. His grandfather, Joe Waldrep, was a linebacker for the Tigers during the 1965 season.

“It hits a little different knowing that I could do the things that my grandfather did,” Waldrep said. “I wouldn’t say my recruitment completely revolves around him going there but it’s definitely a pretty big factor.”

The 6-foot-5, 295-pound lineman is ranked as high as the No. 27 interior offensive lineman in the class of 2025 and holds 14 offers, but an offer from the Tigers is a special on in the eyes of Waldrep.

“A Clemson offer means a lot to me,” Waldrep said. “They have made it very clear that they don’t just offer anyone. It is a very special feeling to receive an offer from them. My grandfather, was very, very excited to hear the news.”

Waldrep camped with the program just over two weeks ago and announced the offer after departing from campus.

The camp experience was unlike any other camp,” Waldrep said. “It’s stood out to me both years I’ve gone. The way it’s different is that they focus on just football the whole time, they want to see you work. I respect them for that.”

Alongside Auburn, which is mere minutes down the road, Waldrep named Clemson as one of his top-two schools at this point in his recruitment.