Brother of Clemson commit gushes over 'great' camp

Less than two weeks ago, five-star Jefferson (GA) linebacker Sammy Brown committed to Clemson. But just a few days later, it was another Brown brother catching the eyes of the Tigers’ coaching staff.

Max Brown, a linebacker in the class of 2027, was in town over the weekend for Clemson’s annual three-day camp. Despite his age, the 6-foot- 190-pound linebacker was among the most impressive players on campus over the weekend.

“It was great just getting out there and competing, just being out there with my friends and having a great time,” Brown said. “It was fun. I had the best time doing the one-on-ones.”

Throughout the entire weekend, head coach Dabo Swinney and defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin gave a lot of attention to Brown. His already long-standing relationship with the Clemson coaching staff is something Brown does not take for granted.

“I wouldn’t say friends, but it’s like another dad, kind of,” Brown said. “They’ll coach me up and they’ll talk to me stern, but when I do something good they’ll be like ‘I’m proud of you, good job.’ They won’t let you get too high on yourself and they won’t let you get low on yourself. They just help you maintain the humbleness you need as an athlete.”

While his older brother is locked in as a Tiger, the younger Brown is set to begin a recruitment process of his own. While his older brother may have a word or two to say about Clemson, Brown is making sure to make the process his own.

“He’s going to probably let me do my own little thing, but he’s definitely going to urge Clemson,” Brown said. “He’ll be proud of me wherever I go, just like I’m proud of him wherever he goes and whatever he does.”

Just like his older brother, Brown grew up a Clemson fan and made numerous trips to Clemson throughout his youth. It should come as no surprise then that an offer from the Tigers would be a special one for Brown.

“It would be a dream come true,” Brown said. “Growing up, Clemson was one of my favorite schools, if not my favorite school. Just watching Deshaun Watson, Sammy Watkins, Tee Higgins, Isaiah Simmons and Travis Etienne growing up, I was star-struck. I wanted to be in orange. It would be one of my dream offers to get.”