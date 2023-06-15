Cannarella & Gordon Invited To USA Collegiate National Team Training Camp

CLEMSON, S.C. – Freshman outfielder Cam Cannarella (Hartsville, S.C.) and sophomore righthander Austin Gordon (Myrtle Beach, S.C.) were both invited to try out during the USA Collegiate National Team training camp, announced by USA Baseball.





Cannarella was named ACC Freshman-of-the-Year, as he hit .388 with seven homers, three triples, 16 doubles, 47 RBIs, 72 runs, a .560 slugging percentage, .462 on-base percentage and 24 steals in 59 games. The First-Team All-ACC selection and freshman All-American reached base via a hit or walk in 57 of his 59 games in 2023, and his 97 hits and 72 runs were the most by a Tiger since 2010. He led the ACC with a .408 batting average in ACC regular-season games as well.

Gordon was the workhorse of the Tiger staff in 2023, as he made a start during all 16 weekends. He had a 4.61 ERA, .243 opponents’ batting average and 76 strikeouts against only 22 walks in a team-high 84.0 innings pitched over 16 starts in 2023. In his two-year Clemson career, he has a 4.74 ERA, .239 opponents’ batting average and 107 strikeouts against 31 walks in 112.0 innings pitched over 33 appearances (16 starts).

A total of 16 Tigers have been members of the USA Collegiate National Team, including recent Tigers Brad Miller (2009,10), Chris Okey (2014,15), Seth Beer (2016,17), Ryley Gilliam (2017) and Caden Grice (2021).

The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team training camp features 56 of the premier non-draft eligible college players for a four-game Stars vs. Stripes intrasquad series in North Carolina from June 25-28. USA Baseball will name a final 26-man Collegiate National Team roster after training camp that will represent the United States in friendship series against Chinese Taipei and Japan from June 30 to July 12.

All four training camp games are played at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C. The series begins June 25 at 3 p.m., with three games following over the next three days. Game two is June 26 at 6 p.m., game three is June 27 at 7 p.m. and game four is June 28 at 6 p.m.

For a complete schedule, visit USABaseball.com. Fans are encouraged to follow @USABaseball on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter as well as @USABaseballCNT on Twitter for all the latest news and information on the Collegiate National Team this summer.