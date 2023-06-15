Clemson extends offer to Peach State tight end

Football

June 15, 2023

Clemson continued to extend offers to the class of 2025 on Thursday.

Three-star Savannah Christian Prep (GA) tight end Logan Brooking announced an offer from the Tigers on Thursday afternoon.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound tight end is ranked as high as the No. 225 overall recruit and the No. 9 tight end in the class of 2025.

In 13 games last season, Brooking hauled in 25 receptions for 373 yards and a touchdown.

