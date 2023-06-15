Matching up: Tigers have the edge over Orange without Tucker

Clemson and Syracuse meet for the final September duel in the Carrier Dome. The Orange are coming off one of their best seasons in recent memory but have to field the loss of their most prolific playmaker.

On the other side, the Tigers are building off the talent from last season and chemistry with a young quarterback that took over the starting spot late in 2022.

Quarterback

Advantage: Syracuse, barely.

The Tigers will have high expectations for Cade Klubnik after showing promise at the end of 2022. Considering his talent as a five-star recruit and what he’s shown on the field, the sky is the limit for the youngster but he still has to show it.

Syracuse returns starter Garrett Shrader, who burst onto the scene during a resurgence year for the Orange. Accounting for 26 touchdowns and throwing just seven interceptions, his mix of accuracy and mobility presents problems for opposing defenses.

Running back

Advantage: Clemson

If Sean Tucker was still in college, this would go to the Orange, but he isn’t and the Tigers have the edge here. LeQuint Allen will likely take over as starter but he had just 41 carries in 2022.

Clemson has Will Shipley back for another season. The standout sophomore season he had included 15 rushing touchdowns, a number he will be poised to top in 2023.

Wide receiver

Advantage: Syracuse

Both teams return their top receiver. For Clemson, it’s Antonio Williams who had 604 yards last season. For the Orange, it’s Oronde Gadsden II and the 6-foot-5 receiver made 61 catches for 969 yards in 2022. The junior deep threat is an issue for all secondaries, especially undersized ones.

The Tigers also lost Joseph Ngata, their second-leading receiver. Syracuse barely takes this one.

Tight end

Advantage: Clemson

There is a lot of excitement around Jake Briningstool taking over the starting spot for Clemson. He had 285 yards in 2022 and shined in his moments. Syracuse barely uses their tight ends in the passing game, with their leading receiver at the position last season gaining just 31 yards. This one goes to the Tigers by default.

Offensive line

Advantage: Clemson

Four returning starters, three All-ACC selections and chemistry that continues to build up front for Clemson. Syracuse has two transfers who could start in J’Onre Reed and Joe More while the other three expected starters took the helm for at least five games last season. The talent is the difference and the Tigers have it up front.