Tigers ranked in top 10 of last two decades

Since Dabo Swinney took the helm in Clemson, the Tigers became one of the most prolific programs in college football. Two national titles and eight ACC Championships are just some of the spoils.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly ranked the top-10 programs of each decade, and Clemson makes an appearance twice late. In the 2010s, the Tigers are ranked No. 7 with a grade of 88.0, including three top-five seasons. Two of these are 2016 and 2018 National Championships.

For the 2020s, just three years have passed but Clemson has maintained it’s status. Ranked No. 5 with a 91.2 average, it’s a testament to the overall success of the program even without the largest trophy of all. Oddly enough, no team in either decade was ranked in the top-five offenses or defenses of the decade. With seven years to play in the 2020s, the Tigers are off to a good start in maintaining their ACC dynasty.