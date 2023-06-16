2024 official visitor sets commitment date

June is a busy month for football recruiting, especially in the Clemson program. With the official visits taking place for the 2024 class and most of the commitments rolling in, it’s one of the key times Dabo Swinney and his program.

2024 four-star safety Ricardo Jones, who made his official visit June 2, is set to make his college decision June 27 according to On3Sports. The decision will be between the Tigers and Seminoles.

🚨NEW🚨 4-star safety Ricardo Jones will make his college decision on June 27 and will choose between Clemson and Florida State. More from @ChadSimmons_ (On3+): https://t.co/oqiCBDbPKV pic.twitter.com/JGuZ2pmsjp — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 16, 2023

Jones holds over 30 Division-I offers, but Clemson made it down to the final two for the Northside High School standout. The Tigers currently have a crystal ball on 247Sports for Jones, and adding his talent would continue the run of success in June.